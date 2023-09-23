“It’s a very serious matter that with the fee, paid by all of us citizens, we commit these frivolities, to be good. You get to raise a porn star so high that he chooses his son for the program on Saturday evening of the most important national television network”. This was said in a very long post on his social networks by DJ Aniceto, one of the most socially committed Italian deejays, guru of healthy values ​​in many TV programs such as those of Piero Chiambretti, expert in new generation, former member of the ‘consultation of experts and operators’ for the government department for anti-drug policies at Palazzo Chigi, testimonial of a social campaign for safe driving called ‘SeGuidiNonBere’ of the Association of Family Members and Road Victims – Afvs.

“If they had chosen Rocco, the controversy would have skyrocketed – Aniceto’s post continues -. But he is still the main protagonist of this story, a true outrage towards all those women that he does not hesitate to cannibalize through his porno films. It is clear that Mrs. Milly Carlucci, who I have always respected for her moral and artistic integrity, has never seen a film by Rocco Siffredi. Porn films dirty the image of women in every sense, making them nothing but cannon fodder.”

“I find this a slap in the face of healthy values, the son of a porn star classified as an entertainment star? – he asks – But for what reason? And then those like me who do everything to save the minds of young people don’t come taken into consideration at all and it is truly squalid and sad to use an ‘uncomfortable’ name to try to get people talking about a program before it even starts.”