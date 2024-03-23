Rocco Siffredi, Bernardini de Pace: “I'm with him. Some women should get down from the tree and understand what real harassment is.”

Finally! A woman and a courageous professional like the lawyer Annamaria Bernardini de Pace simply said what everyone thinks but which cannot be said in this climate of witch hunts and censorship that has been created in the Western world and that is that “the king he's naked!”. The case is that of the complaint for alleged harassment that a journalist made to Rocco Siffredi, the king of porn, regarding an interview given to him. The porn actor defended himself in the columns of Il Giornale by rejecting the accusations of advances made against him by the journalist and arguing the case.

Bernardini de Pace, a well-known lawyer for VIPs, did not send word to them and with the usual courage that distinguishes her she declared: “I hate it when women are believed regardless of any evidence. Faced with the tragedy of feminicides, we must avoid making excessive complaints and hypotheses of unaccredited or misinterpreted harassment” and this is said not only by a woman but by a professional who has spent her life defending women from serious crimes.

The point however, as the professional rightly says, is that this continuous crying “wolf” shifts the spotlight from the real problems which are precisely those of the social plague of feminicides and true gender violence. In fact, starting from Me Too, a fashion made in the USA, a dangerous way has arisen, namely that of making complaints against rich and wealthy men, after decades. There was even the case, again in that amazing land that is America, of a politician who was accused thirty years later of having attempted to kiss a high school friend at a party. The problem is that this type of approach , as we were saying, puts into second light the real and very serious crimes which unfortunately are committed on a daily basis. And it is difficult not to believe that there are sometimes other reasons behind it, dictated by visibility or by the simple fact of making money.

Bernardini de Pace is a river in flood also on Mow and minimizes the sentences pronounced by Siffredi from a legal point of view: “The porn actor allegedly told her to have “a load of dick” to “learn to be a normal person”. Telling a woman to have a load of dicks seems more like a wish than an insult to me. And it's full of men harassed by women.” Thus the professional then declares to Il Fatto Quotidiano: “Certain women should come down from the pear tree and understand what real harassment and real pain are. I hate it when women are believed regardless of any evidence. Faced with the tragedy of feminicides, we must avoid making excessive complaints and hypotheses of unaccredited or misinterpreted harassment.” The lawyer continues: “Who knows how she had made him nervous to make him say a sentence like that because it only says what he says and not what she said? If someone gets angry he can say certain things, but for me it's not harassment. Since he is not an idiot, if he writes these things he knows very well that he is not harassing her. She didn't behave correctly as a journalist and he didn't accept this.”

Bernardini di Pace comments thus: “I am also convinced that he felt used. I am on Rocco Siffredi's side,” says de Pace, highlighting how, in her opinion, “harassment does not exist”. And then again: “It seems more like ping pong between the two, neither of whom is a prince. I would definitely rather defend him than her. It is unbearable that the man must always be declared and disgraced, while the woman remains hidden. I find it discrimination which for this reason alone makes me blame the woman.”

When Catherine Deneuve denounced the Me Too crusade

Regarding Me Too, let's remember that an actress of the caliber of Catherine Deneuve Already in 2018, together with 100 other famous women, she criticized the climate of witch hunts that had arisen in France and around the world against men.

In the Siffredi case, the actress Vera Gemma also takes Rocco's defense

Also the actress Vera Gemma again on Mow he expressed: “Rocco Siffredi reported? Nothing but violence against women, exploited by a slightly too 'sensitive' journalist.”