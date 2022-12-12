Rocco Siffredi and the “December 28th” award. The Ortonesi are not there

Rocco Siffredi ended up at the center of a controversy in his country of origin: Ortona. The mayor of the Abruzzo municipality, in fact, has decided to award the coveted award to the adult film actor and director: the prize 28 Decemberintended for whom brought prestige to the city. The mayor, the civic Leo Castiglione– reads the Messaggero – motivated the decision as follows: “This award was created to project our city onto a international level and certainly Rocco Tano represents a known character in an audience that goes beyond national borders”. The case has become also political since the minority in the Municipality, with the Solo Ortona group in the head, highlighted the critical issues.

“A choice was made more on the style of a party committee, with the mayor who did not want to share the choice with the other councilors – said Ilario Cocciola -. This method mortifies the man too Roccoused for a media message which basically sounds like false and hypocritical. For his part – continues the Messenger – Siffredi flaunted calm: «This – he explained – is definitely the most important prize that he has received. I accepted with conviction because I believe that i times they are now ripeafter working so hard. The social purposes? Not all the winners in the past embodied them». Delivery ceremony on December 28th. «I’ll be therewith the whole family» assures Rocco.

