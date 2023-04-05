Rocco Schiavone 5: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

From 5 April 2023 at 21.20 on Rai 2 Rocco Schiavone 5 will be broadcast, the fifth season of the successful TV series starring Marco Giallini. New cases, therefore, for the deputy commissioner of Aosta always taken from the novels and stories of Antonio Manzini. Will there be new “break” levels for the protagonist? Maybe. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of the fiction, entitled “The journey continues”, Rocco Schiavone will find himself investigating a new murder case, which will lead him to make a surprising decision. The deputy commissioner will be grappling with his demons and an unmistakable cynicism, while he adapts more and more to life in Aosta.

The previews of the first episode reveal that Marco Giallini’s character will be pervaded by a profound sense of loneliness and emptiness. He will continue to see his deceased wife, who died in an attack in Rome. The deputy commissioner will have to investigate a terrible murder on the border with France. The deputy commissioner will return to work after losing a kidney due to a gunshot wound accidentally inflicted by agent D’Intino in the last episode of the previous season. The body of a man will be found on Mont Blanc, on the border with France. Schiavone will immediately notice, thanks to the clues at the crime scene, that the body has been moved. In fact, it will be discovered that the body had been found by two French technicians who, frightened, had decided to transport it to Italian territory. The deputy commissioner will try in every way to pass the case on to his colleague from across the Alps.

Rocco Schiavone 5: the cast

We have seen the plot of Rocco Schiavone 5, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Rai 2? The cast of the series has been almost completely confirmed: Isabella Ragonese leaves the scene and no longer plays Marina, the deceased wife of the protagonist, a role that went to Miriam Dalmazio. We won’t even see Carlo Ponti (Gabriele) and Anna Bellato (Cecilia) again, while Diane Fleri appears in the role of a rough French inspector, very similar to the protagonist. Below is the complete list of actors with their respective roles:

Marco Giallini as Rocco Schiavone

Ernesto D’Argenio: Italo Perron

Massimiliano Caprara: Michele Deruta

Christian Ginepro: Domenico D’Intino

Gino NardellaUgo Casella

Alberto Lo PortoAntonio Scipioni

Francesco Acquaroli: Sebastiano Carucci

Tullio Sorrentino: Fabrizio “Brizio” Marchetti

Mirko Frezza as Furio Lattanzi

Massimo Reale: Alberto Fumagalli

Filippo DiniMaurizio Baldi

Massimo Olcese: Andrea Costa

Lorenza Indovina: Michela Gambino

Valeria Solarino as Sandra Buccellato

Miriam Dalmazio: Marina

Adam Dionisi: Enzo Baiocchi

Streaming and TV

Where to see Rocco Schiavone 5 on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 21.20 on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will be possible to follow it (or see it again) in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.