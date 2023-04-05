Rocco Schiavone 5 streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode

This evening, Wednesday 5 April 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 the first episode of Rocco Schiavone 5 will be broadcast, the fifth season of the successful TV series starring Marco Giallini. New cases, therefore, for the deputy commissioner of Aosta always taken from the novels and stories of Antonio Manzini. Will there be new “break” levels for the protagonist? He who knows. Where to see Rocco Schiavone 5 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 21.20 on Rai 2.

Rocco Schiavone 5 live streaming

Not just tv. It will be possible to follow it (or see it again) in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection. Where was the TV series filmed (location)? Also this season was filmed between Rome (for the interiors) and Val d’Aosta (for the exterior scenes). In particular, among the locations there are the historic center of Aosta and the regional library, the Skyway Monte Bianco, the ski resort of Pila and Chamonix.

Cast

We have seen where to see Rocco Schiavone 5 on TV and live streaming, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: