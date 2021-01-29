In an exclusive conversation with 90min However, the midfielder was confident that he would be back on the field soon. He also gave an insight into his path so far at Borussia and how he manages not to put himself under too much pressure.

For us these passports were reason enough to label Reitz with the appropriate term “eagle eye”. “The nickname is perfectly fine. Although the wind also helped with the long balls,” Reitz was relaxed and modest at the same time.

In any case, the 18-year-old presented himself as pleasantly reflected and down-to-earth. Attributes that have been and are an advantage for him on his long journey at Borussia.

His sudden jump to the first team was explained by coach Marco Rose simply with the quality of the player. “He already has a package that is really good and where there is a lot. He’s a smart game, he understands the game, you can see that. He’s technically very good and is ready to make meters, work against the ball and Looking for duels, “said Rose last summer (source: fohlen-hautnah.de).

Even after Reitz made his Bundesliga debut on the fifth match day of the current season in Mainz, there were warm words from the coach. “The boy was very present, as I expected from him and as he has shown it up to this point in training since the summer. He challenged balls and also played very good balls forward. He worked with us, racked. We will gradually get him used to the pace in the Bundesliga, but it was a very good Bundesliga debut for Rocco, “said Rose at the press conference after the 3-2 away win in Mainz.

But Reitz doesn’t get any special treatment from his trainer. “The relationship between the entire team and the coach is excellent. There are no exceptions, that really impressed me when I got here,” said Reitz, pointing out that he was especially Christoph Kramer (“because of the position”) and Lars Stindl (“because he is our captain”) has come to appreciate it as a contact within the team who is always at hand.

The reward for his commitment in Mainz: Reitz was the 26th player to hang his debut jersey in the hallway of the Borussia Park – an honor given to everyone who makes the leap into the Bundesliga. Nobody will be able to take this milestone away from him.

– Rocco Reitz in a 90-minute conversation

“I’m fine. I’ve cured the injury so far, but of course we check it every day. So far everything has gone perfectly and I was able to participate in parts of the team training again,” said Reitz optimistically that he would soon be able to intervene again.

There was also a return to action for Rocco #Reitz too, as he recovers from a pubic bone inflammation?#The foals pic.twitter.com/gIKVUDRtVL – Gladbach (@borussia_en) January 26, 2021

It helps the aspiring player that he understood at a young age what is important in his job. “The power density is enormous, the air at the top is extremely thin. You have to concentrate fully on what brings you further. You have to behave as professionally as possible every day. I know what it is worth to have this chance and I want to use them “, Reitz made it clear that he is willing to make the necessary sacrifices to make his dream come true.

First and foremost, the young professional is concerned with continuing his path in peace. He does not only receive great support from his current trainer. “A big thank you goes to my family, who have always supported me. I am also grateful to all previous coaches, team-mates and employees who have accompanied me on my way,” but one thing is still outstanding for him.

“If I can play in front of my own fans soon, that would of course be great,” said Rocco Reitz, looking forward to the spectators who will hopefully return to Borussia-Park soon. The fans will most likely look forward to him too.