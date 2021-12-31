So the morning DJ of Radio 538, a certain Frank Dane, together with his team, disappeared from one minute to the next. Is that right? No idea. I don’t know him and have never listened to a syllable from the good man. I understand he was quite taken aback by his dismissal. Brutally assaulted even. Annoying. Indeed it could have been nicer. Just ask outgoing minister Sander Dekker.

He first politely asked Mark if he still needed him for the next four years. When the prime minister still did not respond after seven apps, Sander knew enough. So this week he generously announced that he is stepping out of politics with a straight back. Just like his colleague Ingrid van Engelshoven. She also has to leave. He goes with his head held high. What does she call her congé? Room for new blood. Moving words. Constructive too. And they should have granted Frank Dane such a retreat.

The loose-lipped gossip Oscar Hammerstein would have liked it that way, too. The lawyer had had a few complaints about his gown for a while. Including one of the intrepid Peter R. de Vries. And now Oscar can never play lawyer again. Deleted from the tableau. That’s what it’s called in those circles. Just like Bram Moszkowicz. That would have made it much brighter a few years ago. But in the end Bram still ended up well. He is now daily SBS Show news to have a nice chat about a possible match between Gordon’s new dog and Patricia Paay’s somewhat older four-legged friend. Rocco and Swab. I think that job is every lawyer’s dream. So Oscar need not despair.

But what do we actually do with Hugo? Because I understand he doesn’t want to leave. And he must. At least in his department. Because everyone is done with Hugo there. Except Hugo himself. He continues to shake up his sleeves with corona measures and vaccination forecasts and always cheerfully come back to this within 24 hours. Is it an idea to use Hugo from next week on one of the many gambling commercials that we are currently being thrown to death with? Simply because he liked gambling very much. That he tells us that he was actually the ‘Andy van der Meijde of Rutte III’. And one of the few ministers who has completed the ride. Because quite a few broken legs have died prematurely.

Maybe he can do something fun at SBS. He has on the cover of the Linda. so he has warm contacts in Hillywood. It will be nice if we see him soon at Linda deMol herself in a Saturday evening quiz. There he may name all eleven ministers who had to salt up during Rutte III. Eleven? Yes eleven! A lot? What is a lot?

It seems that Hugo is staying. Like Wopke, he will be given a position elsewhere, but within the cabinet. I am happy with that because next spring they will be able to properly explain why Sywert and his criminal friends Camille van Gestel and Bernd Damme got through that million-dollar deal in The Hague. Or do they no longer have an active memory of that? It’s been so long then…

By the way, this is the last time I will mention this criminal trio in my column for now. Simply because my work is done. The report has been filed by Randstad and it is now up to the judge. And I hope what almost everyone hopes. Pick them! And then give the money to the people in care. You have to hand it over directly and not through their management. Because I understand that there has also been a large-scale sewing in that corner. There are many more Sywerts than we think.

Maybe Ferd would like to explain that to me sometime. He has plenty of time from next week. Grapperhaus needs to know. Once a top lawyer, CDA and minister. Then you know better than anyone how rotten our country is.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 31 December 2021