Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund takes over Rocco Forte’s hotels

The Public Investment Fund (Pif) of Saudi Arabia, chaired by Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, puts a foot in Rocco Forte Hotels. Repubblica writes this today, according to which after “months of negotiations and due diligence, the sale of 49% of the luxury hotels would be close to being signed for a valuation of 1.5 billion euros, including debts”.

The group – founded in 1996 by Sir Rocco Forte and his sister Olga Polizzi – manages super luxury hotels and resorts: in Italy the Hotel de Russie in Rome, the Verdura Resort in Catania (and the Rocco Forte Private Villas in the structure), the Savoy in Florence, the Hotel Villa Igiea in Palermo, the Masseria Torre Maizza in Puglia, as Repubblica recalls. “The chain, moreover, is planning new openings such as that of The Carlton Hotel in Milan in via Manzoni, on the corner with via della Spiga”.

“For the Cassa led by Dario Scannapieco, which had acquired the stake in 2014 through Fsi (valuing the entire group at 350 million euros) it is an excellent deal”, continues Repubblica. “With the operation, the stake – in the meantime passed into the hands of Cdp Investimenti (controlled 77% from Cdp Equity and 23% from other partners including the Kuwait Investment Authority) – could yield over 200 million in capital gains. It is budgeted for 80 million.”

