Rocco Casalino and the new house. The former spokesperson of the M5s exposes himself… from Piazza del Popolo

Rocco Casalino does not appear to have any intention of moving to Brussels and therefore to apply for the next ones European with the M5s. He provided the clear clue himself on Instagram, posting the photo of his new house under renovation, a splendid one apartment with a view of the central city Piazza del Popolo to Rome. The former spokesperson of Palazzo Chigi posts unfinished details of the new promising Roman house on social media, work in progress almost completed. Room with a view of the Porta del Popolo and everything is almost ready. Casalino smiles next to those who designed part of the renovation and reveal details: 10 meter wardrobe.

5 Star Communications Managerthe former government spokesperson – reports Repubblica – has been following the work on his new home for weeks as he advises the senators of the Movement before every appearance on TV. Since Giuseppe With you he is president, he doesn't expose himself too much, he doesn't exaggerate. Great veteran of the top group of a Movement without Dibba or Di Maio, Casaleggio or Crickethe who once piloted the news communicationnewspapers, radio and social media, which he managed the information when Italy found itself torn apart by coronavirustoday post a few stories here and there about the apartment it deserves, a couple of envy shots, and let suspicions subside of one of its possible candidacy for the European elections.