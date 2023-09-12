“I am honored and grateful to the Minister” of Health Orazio Schillaci “for the trust he has shown in me, but I would like to underline and reiterate that there is still a parliamentary hearing and then a decision by the Council of Ministers”. What does the Higher Institute of Health represent for men of science and medicine? “The first word that comes to mind is: a temple. A temple that must be defended and brought to even higher levels than it already has.” These are the words with which Rocco Bellantone, former dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the Catholic University of Rome, welcomes the announcement that formalizes Schillaci’s choice to propose his name for the presidency of the ISS. While waiting for the official announcement from Palazzo Chigi, Bellantone has been appointed extraordinary commissioner of the Institute.

“Yes, I’m excited – he declared to Adnkronos Salute, while reiterating the need to wait for the process to conclude – And it’s obvious that I hoped for it, there’s no point in being hypocritical. In these almost 50 years of career I think I’ve done many things and have demonstrated my ability to govern prestigious institutions such as the Catholic University and the Gemelli polyclinic and therefore I hoped that this curriculum of mine could help. But, for the rest, maximum respect and anticipation for what will be the opinion of the parliamentary commissions and the final decision of the Cabinet”.

If the minister’s proposal is confirmed, Bellantone concludes, “my task will be to facilitate the work of the two thousand people who work excellently for Italian healthcare. We have seen it with Covid, but not only: there are many situations of great excellence in that institute which must absolutely be defended”.