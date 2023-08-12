“Zero tolerance for racism, from the first minute of the first match. It is an intolerable phenomenon and we are fed up, no one should be allowed to bring racism onto a football pitch”. The designator of the referees Gianluca Rocchi said it in the meeting with the referees that concluded the pre-championship meeting in Cascia. “He won’t wait for the first announcement while the game is in progress before proceeding to interrupt, at the first chorus there will be immediately the interruption of the match and the announcement – continues Rocchi -. At the first hint we will stop for one or two minutes. Without preemptive announcements because they are outdated. Then it will be up to the public safety officer to decide whether to suspend the tender if the racist gestures continue”.

Rocchi says that “the referees must always be respected with the good and with the bad when needed”. “Those who touch you must be worried, I’m tired of seeing certain scenes – he adds, addressing the match directors -. Now we’re getting serious and we’re off to the field. You’re a young and important group that owes so much to the old ones that you is set aside”.