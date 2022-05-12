The short circuits between the referee on the field and the Var, the repeated errors seen between Spezia-Lazio, Turin-Inter, Venice-Bologna to mention the latest events. The designator of Serie A, Gianluca Rocchi, took part in Coverciano at the presentation of the book dedicated to Concepts Lo Bello. And, of course, on the sidelines of the event he wanted to express his thoughts on the Var, a tool that should be used well to dispel any doubt and controversy. “The Var is one of the best introductions to modern football – said the designator of Can A and B -, and is bringing a lot more justice, although some errors still remain”.