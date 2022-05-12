So in Coverciano at the presentation of the book on the great match director: “The moviola in the field is one of the best introductions of modern football, despite some errors”
The short circuits between the referee on the field and the Var, the repeated errors seen between Spezia-Lazio, Turin-Inter, Venice-Bologna to mention the latest events. The designator of Serie A, Gianluca Rocchi, took part in Coverciano at the presentation of the book dedicated to Concepts Lo Bello. And, of course, on the sidelines of the event he wanted to express his thoughts on the Var, a tool that should be used well to dispel any doubt and controversy. “The Var is one of the best introductions to modern football – said the designator of Can A and B -, and is bringing a lot more justice, although some errors still remain”.
The capital “A”
–
The year saw many mistakes and some growth in young people. But the road to perfection is still long. “Concept Lo Bello was the referee with a capital A and this is what is missing a bit today – continued Rocchi -. We are all looking for and would like to have referees with a capital A back, but it is not easy. We are facing a very important generational change. Var or not Var, a referee must be able to make a decision ”.
May 12, 2022
