Roccella Jonica, 650 landed from Libya: they have evaded all the checks

During the night, 650 migrants landed in Roccella Jonica, in Calabria. They independently docked at the port. They were aboard a 30-metre fishing boat that had departed from Libya, escaping all control.

The migrants of the last landing in Locride, all men, come from Syria, Pakistan, Egypt and Bangladesh. The journey took about five days. Upon arrival in port, the vessel collided with another previously docked vessel.

The migrants would all be fine. Operators from the Red Cross, Civil Protection and Médecins Sans Frontières have placed them in an area near the tensile structure, used near the quay. The white tent is already full of people who have arrived in Roccella in recent days, where 1,500 people have arrived in the last five days alone.