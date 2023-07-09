Roccella challenged in the La Russa case: “I don’t fit into the reactions of a father”

“I won’t go into individual cases and the reactions of a person who has an emotional relationship, he is the father of any suspect. What I can say is that La Russa was the one who proposed for the first time a demonstration by men only against violence against women, because this is not only a problem for women but also for men. This seems to me already an answer”. The Minister for the Family, the Birth Rate and Equal Opportunities, Eugenia Roccella, said yesterday, answering a question on the allegations of sexual violence against Leonardo Apache La Russa and the statements of his father, president of the Senate.

The minister, a guest of the “Il libro possibile” literary festival in Polignano, was challenged by the square, which welcomed the words about the case that broke out in recent days with some “boo”. “I am for freedom of speech, mine and that of those who contest”, commented Roccella at the end of the meeting.

The minister also intervened on the Santanchè case, at the center of an investigation by a Milan prosecutor’s office into the management of her companies. “There is no need for him to resign,” said the owner of Tourism, also accused by some of his former employees for non-payment of severance pay (TFR). “I still remember the case of Enzo Tortora as well as all the politicians who resigned and then turned out to be absolutely innocent,” she said in another passage greeted by protests. “Their trials have come to naught and no one has given these people their reputation back. Instead, for example, the magistrates who accused Enzo Tortora have made a career and no one has asked them to account for the mistakes they made. So I believe as a guarantee that there is no need to resign ”.