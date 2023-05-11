“We need a real cultural revolution, a significant change in parenting. We are faced with a world different from that of our fathers and also from oursand it is on this that we have to measure ourselves, because we don’t want to go back, but to go forward” . Eugenia Roccella, Minister of Family, Natality and Equal Opportunities, said this when speaking at the third edition of the States General of the birth rate underway at the Auditorium of the Conciliation in Rome.

“This government has put the issue on the agenda since the naming of the ministries, as evidenced by the name of the ministry that I have the honor of leading. And the birth rate has made it a central and priority issue in the government program. With an approach innovative, transversal in terms of subject matter, structural and not episodic – added Roccella – In fact, we are not limited to direct interventions for the family: our government has considered children as a guiding criterion, and I would say a founding one, for its action in every field. From the tax authorities to business incentives, from building bonuses to aid against high bills, from fringe benefits to the inclusion allowance that replaces the basic income, children are a decisive parameter. This means priority”.

“The factors that put the birth rate at risk greatly concern equal opportunities. We want to act through all the measures to support women’s work, the conciliation and harmonization between life and work – continued Roccella – to create a favorable working environment to maternity and paternity and obviously also to support the family through all the measures, considering the criterion of children as fundamental”.

“We started in the first budget law to finance subsidized mortgages and we are intervening on direct transfers with the increase of the single check, in a sensitive and structural way, and through the provision that replaced the citizen’s income which today is very targeted to help families with children and therefore fight child poverty, which is the biggest problem of poverty in Italy. We have increased parental leave since the first budget law for fathers and mothers, – concluded Roccella – but we need to intervene on culture of fatherhood and for this to enhance the role of mothers: fathers are also fundamental especially in accompanying motherhood.Resignations from work are given by women, leave is taken by women, that is where we must act even if we want to involve fathers “.