“We have already done a lot for the birth rate, so much so that the Parliamentary Budget Office which, as we know, is always very attentive to fact-checking, has verified that for 2024 the Meloni Government has favored families with 16 billions in net benefits.” This was declared by Eugenia Maria Roccella, Minister for Family, Birth and Equal Opportunities who spoke at the Bologna stage of the General States of Birth. “Of course, there is always a lot to do and therefore we will continue along this line, trying to continue to encourage families and in particular to give women and couples the freedom to have a second child – added Roccella – because the investigations tell us that the couples actually want two children but then sometimes they have the first but almost never have the second.”

And it is for this reason “that we have given targeted facilitations precisely on the second child”. A series of measures “which do not only concern the birth rate”, explained the minister, “from the way in which the citizen's income has been redesigned, according to the Government more focused on children and families with children, to also try to alleviate the problem of child poverty.”

He then recalled “an initiative like that of Mimit on family restaurants”, and “the pact with restaurants to offer low-cost menus for children in order to also allow families to go out together for lunch and dinner”. These are “the most obvious benefits for working mothers with their second child, such as free nursery school and increased parental leave in the first budget and in the second. In the first budget we allocated one and a half billion to this type of measure and in the second another billion ” he concludes.