ROCCAT, acquired by Turtle Beach in 2019, has announced that mice ROCCAT Kone Pro, ROCCAT Kone Pro Air And ROCCAT Burst Pro they support NVIDIA Reflex technology and can therefore be used with an NVIDIA G-SYNC system with Reflex to accurately measure, obviously for competitive purposes, the latency from the mouse click to the moment in which the action actually takes place on the screen.

The ROCCAT Gaming Pro lineup now supports NVIDIA Reflex

This means that ROCCAT mice, among which the ROCCAT Burst Pro for the relationship between price and quality, they meet the minimum requirements of the technology, guaranteeing minimum latencies and the possibility, with a monitor with NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer or other special NVIDIA tools, to be used to measure the overall latency of a configuration, discovering if a possible the problem of delay in the response of the commands depends on the graphic settings, where the NVIDIA Reflex technology to eliminate frame bottlenecks and buffer latencies due to too low framerates, or other elements of the system.