Electoral political polls today January 22, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Less than a month after the vote, the center-right still has a strong advantage in the race for the presidency of the Lazio region. This is confirmed by the latest survey carried out by Tecnè for the Dire agency, which sees the former president of the Red Cross Francesco Rocca firmly in command, with 46 percent of the preferences. The candidate of the Brothers of Italy, Lega and Forza Italia leads Alessio D’Amato by 11 points, supported instead by the Democratic Party and Action/Italia viva. The councilor for health of the Zingaretti council is at 35 percent, more than double the 16 percent recorded by the presenter Donatella Bianchi, supported by the 5-star movement.

Among the parties, Fratelli d’Italia is above the national average, at 34 percent, while the allies of Forza Italia and Lega have below average results (5.5 and 5 percent). In Lazio, the 5 Star Movement is only in third place, at 15 percent, while the Democratic Party is still on the second step of the podium, with 17 percent. The Action/Italia viva alliance is at 8 percent, while the Greens/Italian Left are at 3.5 percent.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.