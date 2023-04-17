“The Lazio Region will support hematological research centers which, with passion and self-sacrifice, offer care and assistance to patients and their families on a daily basis. Anyone affected by a rare disease experiences a double drama: that of treatment and that of marginalization. The institutions have a duty not to leave patients and those next to them alone. We will not do it “. Thus the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca, who has the delegation to Health, in a message sent to the president of Fedemo Cristina Cassone , on the occasion of the conference “Research progress and deficiencies in assistance to ECMs”, promoted today in Rome by Fedemo on the occasion of the XIX World Haemophilia Day.

“World Hemophilia Day – he underlines – invites us to keep our attention high on this rare, congenital and hereditary blood disease which, too often, also leads the patient to experience a condition of loneliness. I greatly appreciated the chosen claim from Fedemo, the Federation of haemophiliac associations, ‘Utopia yesterday, therapy today’. It well represents the long journey undertaken by research to improve the quality of life of the approximately 5 thousand Italians who suffer from it. Even if the challenge with the disease has not yet been completely won, the premises are encouraging: the last thirty years of research, especially the Italian one, at the top of the world, have changed the history of this pathology”.