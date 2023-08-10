Lazio, in Elkann-De Benedetti’s sights is healthcare. The attacks on the Bologna massacre are a diversion to hit Rocca

Behind the attacks Of Republic and the Tomorrow to DeAngelis for sentences about Bologna massacre that exonerates the neo-fascists, there would actually be much more. That is to say – claims Il Giornale – the attempt to Elkann And DeBenedetti to weaken the governor of Lazio Rocca and bet hard on healthcare of the region. The big news of 2022 is precisely the entry of Exor into this sector. And not with some core drilling here and there, but with the massive investment of around one billion, spread between Italy and France. John Elkann has bet on Lyon and the prestigious Mérieux institute, of which he has acquired around 10 per cent, in Italy the safe of the heirs of the dynasty Lambs joined the Lifenet Healthcare group, founded a few years ago by one of the most accredited managers in the universe of private clinics, Nicholas Bedin, former number one of a private colossus such as San Donato and San Raffaele. Now, through a capital increase from 67 million, Exor has 44.7 percent of Lifenet Healthcare Bedin’s throbbing empire has about 1,500 employeesabout ten structures throughout Italy e put the arrow in the fast lane.

In recent months, among the jewels in the crown has arrived the City of Aprilia nursing home, a structure created by the Sirri family and today a private hospital accredited with the National Health System, equipped with an emergency room with thirty thousand accesses a year. In short, the Elkanns also have a foot on the outskirts of Rome and in addition to the city of Aprilia there is also the Regina Apostolorum hospital in Albano Laziale which has 200 beds and a staff of 360 people, including doctors, nurses and administrative staff. “After luxury – explained Elkann summarizing his philosophy – the goal is now health”.

