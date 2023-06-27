Rocca Grimalda – It was enough for him to arrive on time to become the prince of the people and at the end of the morning he conquered the entire population with his polite manners and kindness of mind: “Perhaps I will return to Rocca Grimalda with my family”. Prince Albert of Monaco, after his visit to Genoa, went on an official visit to Rocca Grimalda at 10 todayinvited by the mayor Enzo Cacciola, who welcomed the illustrious guest together with the highest authorities, including the prefect Alessandra Vinciguerra, the president of the Province Enrico Bussalino and numerous mayors.

In meeting the personalities of the territory and the population behind the barriersAlbert II stayed with the people, who applauded behind the barriers, took souvenir photos with pupils and students, called Bishop Luigi Testore and the parish priest Mario Gaggino to him in the church of Santa Limbania presidium of Fai, congratulated not only with the mayor, the deputy mayor Luisa Giora and the municipal administration, but also with the workers of the municipality, shopkeepers, volunteers and the forces of order, who have locked down the historic center since 5pm yesterday to ensure safety.

As soon as he arrived, the prince and the mayor discovered the welcome sign and the plaque dedicated to «Rocca Grimalda historical site of the Grimaldis» near the castle walls, then the conferral of honorary citizenship in the cellars of Palazzo Borgatta and the exchange of gifts, from here the path led to the parish and church of Santa Limbania, ended with the display of the typical products of the town, in particular the Ovada Docg and the Peirbuieira in Piazza Belvedere with mutual greetings . Finally, refreshments for the authorities at the Malaspina Grimaldi Castle, where the Prince was welcomed by the current owners, the De Rege-Di Donato family, who invited him to stay. From here the Prince’s day in Lower Piedmont continued towards another historical Grimaldi site, Carrosio, where Albert II has been visiting since 3pm.