The first words as the new president of the Lazio Region were for the priorities of citizens’ health: the fight against waiting lists and the change of pace for emergency rooms. Francesco Rocca he seems to have his regional health model well in mind, which cannot be separated from the large public and private hospitals of the capital. The new president of Lazio was in fact the general manager of the Sant’Andrea hospital, a health facility ‘opened’ by Rocca together with the then governor Francesco Storace. Knowing the reality of a large polyclinic in the field, the manager now president will also be able to respond to the needs of public and private structures which, after the Covid emergency and with expensive energy, which has increased costs, see the road uphill. Especially if he will hold, as he said in the first hours after the vote, the health care proxy.

There are also open questions on the president’s table, some for years such as the old hospital St. James a stone’s throw from Piazza del Popolo, which a petition would like to bring back to life. The former Forlanini which should house the new headquarters of the Baby Jesus. The restructuring of the Umberto I Polyclinic, which has always been announced but never started definitively. And then the management of the 415 million euros that the Lazio Region has already allocated for new hospitals and for the renovation of existing ones.