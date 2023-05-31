“MSD’s investment is a sign of how important research is and how strong our companies are. We have a treasure that has probably not been made up enough. And we must recover in terms of accompaniment and facilitations, compared to a bureaucracy that too often makes life difficult for those who want to invest in Lazio. We must ensure that the presence of research and pharmaceuticals increases and support what is already there, even with adequate infrastructure”. president of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca in his speech today at the presentation of the Msd investment in Italy, $200 million over 10 years.