Francis Rock he has a new company car. It's about a Audi Q5, leased. In fact, last November 27th, the Lazio region he committed almost 75 thousand euros (74,664.00) for the long-term rental of this hybrid car, the latest SUV produced by the German company. The car, black in colour, for a few weeks – we read in Il Fatto – has become the governor's new car. The Q5 will be paid by the Institution in 48 installments for approximately 18 thousand euros per yearby November 30th 2027, as per the contract stipulated with the company Leasys Italia Spa through the Consip platform. A comfortable and elegant company car for the president, which however immediately caught the eye of those who work in the council headquarters in via Cristoforo Colombo.

In fact, upon their arrival – continues Il Fatto – Rocca and his men had found a fleet of cars composed of Fiat 500L. “They were all cars at the end of their life”, say some informal sources close to the president. So, after a few months, the new governor asked for and obtained lease an Alfa Romeo Tonalecar that is listed, new, expensive between 40 thousand and 50 thousand euros. “La Tonale he left him stranded almost immediatelyliterally stopped on the street – the same sources confide – so the car was returned and another model was opted for”. It was at that point that there would have been the upgrade. “The rental of the Q5 comes back in the established economic parameters by the regional regulation”, explains the press office of the Lazio Region.

