Rocca family, the secretary and the scam. The accusation: this was how he stole money from his heirs

One of richest families in Italy and among the top 150 in the world it also suffered a huge scam. Thomas Rocca, son of Agostino and grandson of Gianfelice– we read in Repubblica – reported his 47 year old secretary. The heir to the dynasty that founded the giant Techint discovered a series of suspicious movements on his in 2021 Bank account. He then went in prosecutor's office in Milan and at the end of the investigation it was discovered that his assistant had taken away from the account 767 thousand euros. And he used some of it to buy a house. The investigating judge seized the money. She is accused of embezzlement, self-laundering and impersonation. According to the prosecution, from 2018 to 2022 would have used the access codes to the credit institutions' multimedia channels. Using his cards and reloading some of them. But he would also have done it directly transfers in his favor.

The assistant – continues Repubblica – would also have took advantage of the employer's physical problem. Part of the money went, as mentioned, when purchasing a property. The secretary had also opened an account in Rocca's name without him knowing. Then he would spent the money in restaurants and fashion stores and for online purchases, as well as for medical and veterinary expenses. He also bought a villa worth 380 thousand euros taking out a mortgage, to hide the availability of money. After learning of Rocca's complaint, she donated bare ownership of the property to her daughters. Until the accounts were seized.

