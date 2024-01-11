SS Lazio flies to Riyadh from 18 to 22 January and help arrives from the Region in the form of sponsorship on shirts. Sarri's team will display the logo and writing of the Lazio Region on their shirt, thanks to an amendment included in the bill for the recognition of “off-balance sheet debts”.

The contribution to Lotito's team comes thanks to a small hand that he inserted into the law that recognizes off-balance sheet debts, a gift for the Biancocelesti in the form of an amendment. It was proposed by Budget Councilor Giancarlo Righini, notoriously from Lazio like President Rocca and like the group of regional councilors present in the Budget Committee who has no difficulty in explaining the “little gift” in the amendment which reads: “In order to promote the image of the Region abroad, the Regional Council is authorized to grant, directly, extraordinary contributions to associations and sports clubs operating in the regional territory which, in the context of sporting events of a national or international nature which take place at outside the national territory and which, due to the relative media resonance, are able to constitute an opportunity of great attractiveness and visibility for the Region, are committed to promoting the identity and tourist offer of the Lazio Region, its artistic, historical, cultural and food and wine heritage or to encourage the internationalization of businesses and the competitiveness of the Lazio production system and to enhance the typical agricultural and food products of the area”.

The Lazio Region writing on the Biancocelesti shirts drives the regional economy

In short, that Lazio Region writing displayed on the shirts in Ryiad will be the stroke of genius to drive the economy of the entire region. Double news note: the bill for the recognition of off-balance sheet debts and the related “Lazio amendment” were voted before the Lazio-Roma derby of the Italian Cup. Second note: the Democratic Party Nicola Zingaretti also gave a little help to Lazio in the Super Cup and “no one had anything to say about it” as some members of the majority commented.

Names and surnames of those who approved the “Lazio amendment”

Here, finally, are the names of the members of the Commission who approved the affectionate and superstitious allocation for SS Lazio: in addition to president Bertucci, the vice president Emanuela Droghei (Democratic Party) and the councilors: Daniele Sabatini, Edy Palazzi, Daniele Maura participated in the session (all from Fratelli d'Italia); Giorgio Simeoni (Forza Italia); Laura Cartaginese and Giuseppe Cangemi (Lega); Mario Luciano Crea (Rocca Civic List); Mario Ciarla, Daniele Leodori (Pd); Alessandra Zeppieri (Progressive Polo).

Many of them are regular visitors to the Olimpico when Lazio play but it is not known whether they are paid season ticket holders or kindly guests of Claudio Lotito's club.



Subscribe to the newsletter

