The protagonist of ‘Solitude afternoons’ is reunited with the filmmaker this Monday in the Senate



03/02/2025



Updated at 6:59 p.m.





Andrés Roca Rey will deliver the National Award of Bullfighting to Albert Serra this Monday in the Senate. As ABC has learned, the protagonist of ‘Apartes de Soledad’, absent in the Gold shell, will meet the filmmaker in the upper house … in a ceremony in which the farmers will also be awarded.

‘Ex Aequo’ was the prize – given with 30,000 euros – that relaunched nine autonomous communities together with the Foundation of the Toro de Lidia (with Victorino Martín as president): Albert Serra (Bañolas, 1975) and the Royal Union of Bull Builders of Lidia, chaired by Antonio Bañuelos.

In the case of Serra, the jury of the National valued “a film and deeply artistic language that explores the essence of bullfighting as a rite”, where the bullfighter appears as a “contemporary hero and an artist in constant commitment to his art”, an artist who “is not a fictional character.”

On the day of the ruling, the Catalan director himself told ABC that he made “very excited to share the prize with the farmers: they opened the doors of his house for the film.”

Regarding the Royal Union, the jury highlighted «its 120 years of activity since its foundation in 1905, playing a crucial role in the defense and promotion of the brave bull, contributing to the maintenance of an ancestral tradition that is an essential part of Spanish culture«.











