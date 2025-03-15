03/15/2025



As does not respect José Tomás, the most full bullfighter of our time, “the most uncle” -as Martín Arranz says -, away from poses, ever selling pain and sorrow, despite being breened by the bugle (almost) deadly navigator. He … Galapagar monster admires the commitment of the other beast born on the other side of the Atlantic, that honesty before the bull that has been further reinforced on the big screen. The 125 minutes of ‘Solitude afternoons’, which will go down in the history of cinema and bullfighting, could have been amplified yesterday in Valencia. At the Fallas Fair he turned on the fuse of his season, which was not a fuse but fire, capable of calming the ungovernable rain on the eve. Until Roca Rey arrived … because he ceased when he stepped on the capital of Turia, as if the ancient gods, surrendered to his majesty, had stopped the flood so that Andrés de Lima would fight a new battle against destiny. The as of golds came, the most coveted at the box office, and the sun came out, although its heroic figure approached the shadow of the accident. Skinny like a reed and with fury on his face, he played it with the good and with the bad, with that ability to fill the stage, to feel the danger as anyone, as Serra told us. To undress that supernatural value to reaffirm his reign in Valencia, the laying where voices sounded against Pedro Sánchez. And not to shout “bullfighter, bullfighter!” -As they chanted Lima in their large door task-, but to mention the mother.

There was one that cried without being able to hide his fear and emotion. Alejandro Chicharo’s, who gave the bull of the alternative to his parents and offered a great dimension, worthy of opportunities. Harmonics The makers of the Victorian of the ceremony, a luxury hall that came up in the fight of Iván García. Very well walked the gang, which was dismantled in flags. And with ambition, without losing serenity, there was the Toricantano from the pendular pass of fennel to the tempered series, because the noble animal did not want to pull. He connected the Miraflorense with the stands, which contained the “ay” in the final Bernadinas. He won an ear and lost another one of the good sixth with the steel, but his resolutive image there was, just like his wink to Almeida.

Chicharro ran out of the photo on his shoulders with Roca Rey, which is another movie, that which crosses screens. He stepped on the edge of the razor when his first overwhelmed him in a stark Quito and the bullfighter himself became the ‘self -quite’ pulling the cape to the bull. Female and something uphill was, but with that brave background that comes so well to Andrés. It was the most exciting chapter, with a disassembled chacón, the sole trumpet alone and, to the nougat, the work of Roca. Of madness from the three passes changed their knees, with a brutal connection with the lying. Standing from early. The ‘flamenco shell’ sounded as he braked his coal and the beast imposed his authority with the low hand, the temper, unlikely inverted and that way of curling the Victorian in a span of terrain. They then launched a Cordoba hat and, naturally, its sidereal race grew, with a hand change in which it detached from the aid. “Puts to fight,” one rebuked one among the mosqueo of others. If that was not fighting … He rotated with the right later, tried the crotch and linked a chest pass that challenged everyone. It was such a superb and intense task of figuro, that some asked for the pardon, out of place. From a soup he killed him, he walked two ears of law and the braking bravery received the honors of the return to the ring.

Bullring of Valencia.

Saturday, March 15, 2025. Second run of the fair. Poster of ‘There are no tickets’. Toros de Victoriano del Río y Bulls de Cortés (4th), badly crazy, back to the are the bravery of the 3rd, very good the lot of Chicharro, a meek garment on the 5th; Feot and dazzled those of Talavante.

of cinnamon and gold: puncture and lunge (silence); medium crossed and crazy (silence).

of cobalt blue and gold: lunge (two ears); Stay of falling and crossed and chopping (notice, ear request and greetings).

of white and silver: deep prick and uncoverl (ear after warning); Puncture crossed, another puncture and chopstick (notice and back).

He was about to end in the rubber when he received the Fifth, who pressed and hit him a dry pythonazo in the knee. It showed that he had hurt him, but there he continued with that marginalized who gave nothing. All its meekness in tow and a (defensive) power against which the Peruvian never wrinkled, who stepped on fire with the glory already conquered. Little conquered Talavante with a ‘disabling’ lot in which they gave the song praising him an absent art.











