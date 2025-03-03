03/03/2025



Updated at 15: 18h.





The former session hall of the Senate was filled with bullfighters, farmers and party fans to celebrate the National Tauromaquia Award, which Minister Urtasun suppressed in May last year and that, to judge what is seen, it is more reinforced than ever. To all bullfighters – professional, fans and politicians who have promoted the celebration of this new old award – the right -handed Roca Rey With an affirmation that everyone applauded: “To the Minister of Culture, to Mr. Urtasun, I tell him that we are here.” There were those who stayed with the desire to get the white scarves, sure. «Bullfighting does not need its permission because it goes ahead with the strength of who defends it and who fills the squares. Culture is not imposed from the office, it remains alive in society. And bullfighting, as is demonstrated today, continues to occupy its place, ”he added to finish off the task.

The concession of the former Aequo award to the filmmaker Albert Serra and Royal Union of Lidia Bull Breeders (RUCTL), an act held in the upper house, was the final touch of the most media of all awards that have been granted since 2013. Minister Urtasun, with unilateral suppression of the award, has caused a unison response of the world of bullfighting: a claim of “the cultural in freedom against the sad censorship of some.” He said it Victorino MartínPresident of the Toro de Lidia Foundation, the entity that has promoted the National Prize with the Territorial Representation Chamber and nine Autonomous Communities, eight governed by the PP and one, Castilla-La Mancha, by the PSOE. “Because bullfighting,” Victorino Martín said – is the expression of popular culture par excellence of Spain for hundreds of years, popular culture that unites us and popular culture that permeates the rest of artistic disciplines. “

The most anticipated intervention of all was that of Albert Serra, the author of the documentary film ‘Apartes de Soledad’, focused on the figure of Roca Rey. And he did not disappoint. The filmmaker defended that the artist has the obligation to go to the counter, also with the bulls. «This movie was not an obvious thing. When the idea of ​​doing it, many people from the world of author or avant -garde cinema, told me, he told me why he did it. I had a lot to lose and nothing to win. That people were not going to like it, ”said Serra. Why not? Artists have the obligation to always do the opposite of what is expected of them. And here I had a genuine curiosity. If I had preconceived ideas, I would write a book. If I use a camera and use cinema it is because cinema will discover or reveal things that can see us in any other way ».

Serra is convinced that his film, which won the Golden Concha at the last San Sebastian festival, will open many people. It happened in New York, when at the end of the presentation of the film a vegan woman approached and very aware with the world of animals. «He told me that the movie had loved him, that he had changed all the ideas. He told me: ‘You have corrupted me.’ I think it is a good metaphor of what is the power of cinema, which allows us to see realities that were hidden, that we never thought that they existed and even can make us change our vision, to the point that things that may not seem to us that we could need, we ended up loving them after watching the movie ». Serra said that ‘Solitude afternoons’ is getting many people to be surprised: “No one thought that bullfighting had this depth, that the film reflects in all its truth and in all its splendor.” The filmmaker told attendees that he expects the film “to also make a benefit to bullfighting.”









The other face of the award, that of the farmers who work day after day for decades to keep the party alive, was put by Antonio Bañuelos, president of the RUCTL. «This is the oldest livestock association in Spain. It has been working in defense of the farmers and the brave bull as a fundamental element of our culture and our livestock, ”he said. «This award symbolizes the effort, illusion, fear, dreams and joy of all creators who have been retaining the most important native breed in our country. Like an artist, a writer, a poet, a singer or a filmmaker, the farmer of Toro Bravo is an artist, with capital letters. His art lies in the creation of bravery, a unique quality that goes against the nature of the animal. We must not forget that instinctively any animal in the face of danger chooses to flee. However, Toro Bravo is the exception. It does not flee, ram. This evolution is the result of centuries of evolution ».

Among the public there was a large presence of bullfighting professionals. Among the bullfighters, figures such as those of Cayetano, Ortega Cano, Curro Vázquez, El Fundi, Emilio de Justo, Tomás Rufo, David Galván, Fernando Robleño or Burdiel highlighted. Livestocks such as Juan Pedro Domecq, Santiago de León and Domecq and Ricardo del Río also attended. “This award again occupies the place that he never had to lose,” said the Peruvian Roca Rey. The protagonist of ‘Solitude afternoons’ celebrated that Serra’s film has opened a “new look” on the party: “If with my participation in it we have helped the bullfighting be seen and awarded, then we have already won another award. Today, beyond the awards, what matters is bullfighting, and bullfighting has won ».