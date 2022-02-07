To Sebastian Vettel they have never lacked self-irony and sympathy. And the four-time Formula 1 world champion proved it again. Yesterday even fans of competitions noticed it off-roadnotably the Race of Championswhere Vettel achieved a notable result (second behind a sacred monster like Sebastien Loeb).

After the defeat in the final, the former Ferrari driver joined the Frenchman for the usual ritual celebrations and the classic ‘shower’ of champagne. It may be due to cold hands, ice or the wrong technique, Vettel was unable to open the bottle, breaking the cap. And then he celebrated in his own way, throwing gods snowflakes in the air to simulate those bubbles that were instead stuck in the neck of the container. And provoking the amused reaction of the Swedish public, who remained (stoically) to see the award ceremony despite the intense cold.

There is no doubt: Seb is much more at ease on F1 podiums. And he can’t wait to uncork a nice bottle in his habitat natural. Who knows if theAston Martin 2022 will allow it.