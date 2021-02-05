The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has sent the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) an official invitation to the 2022 Games in Beijing. This was reported by the ROC press service.

As ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov noted, an invitation to the Olympic Games is the official position of the IOC, confirming the status and powers of the National Olympic Committees. He stressed that since the ROC has been invited to the Games as a full participant, Russian athletes will go to Beijing as a single team formed by the ROC. “The same can be said about Tokyo,” Pozdnyakov added.

According to him, the main thing now is to ensure effective and full-fledged preparation of Russian athletes for the Games after a difficult last year with all its limitations, and it is also important to protect their health and safety. Interfax.

The head of the ROC added that today there are still many problems, including the absence or postponement of qualifying starts, uncertainty with licenses, a complicated competition schedule, as well as coordination processes regarding equipment, flag, musical composition. At the same time, Pozdnyakov stressed that there was no talk of any neutral status.

He thanked the IOC for the invitation and expressed the committee’s readiness to represent Russia in Beijing.

Recall that the Olympic Games are to be held in Beijing from 4 to 20 February 2022.