ROC President Pozdnyakov was expelled from the IOC Commission for the Olympic Program

The President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov was excluded from the new composition of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) commission for the Olympic program. This is reported on website organizations.

According to information Inside the Games, Pozdnyakov was replaced by Jackie Cowan, the first vice-president of the Jamaica Olympic Association. It is noted that this is the only change in the composition of the body, consisting of 24 people.

Pozdnyakov was first included in the IOC commission in 2019. Last year he was also on the list.

The Olympic Program Commission analyzes the programs of the Summer, Winter and Youth Olympic Games. In addition, it forms proposals for consideration by the IOC Executive Committee.