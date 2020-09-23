The President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov supported the decision of the Olympic champion in figure skating Alina Zagitova, who will not perform this season and will focus on her television career. He stated this in an interview with Izvestia.

“When a person reaches the top of a career, and in the case of Zagitova we are talking about her title of Olympic champion, there is often a process of rethinking. If Alina decided to try herself in another field, she should only be supported. This is her life, which she probably wants to live so as to cover as many facets as possible. I always tell athletes: you can’t get hung up on sports only. You need to try to be versatile, not to limit yourself to just one role, ”said the functionary.

The head of the ROC also spoke about the chances of two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva to return to the top level after reuniting with coach Eteri Tutberidze.

“I would not focus on the results. For me, an athlete is far from only points-goals-seconds. Zhenya returned to her coach and has the opportunity to fully train. She could not do it with Brian Orser, because he is in Canada, and Zhenya is in Russia. It is impossible to work as efficiently as possible via video communication. With all due respect to those who practice this kind of training. I spent my entire sports life with one coach. I can’t even imagine for a second that we train from a distance. I believe that Medvedeva gained a lot of experience, having worked for two years in another part of the world, but here and now it is better to try to achieve new goals, to cope with challenges in native land. And we will see very soon how everything goes, ”Pozdnyakov pointed out.

In September, Evgenia Medvedeva parted ways with her former mentor, Canadian Brian Orser. She found herself in a situation where the continuation of her training in Canada was called into question due to quarantine restrictions.

