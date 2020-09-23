President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov assessed the prospects of the Olympic champion in figure skating Alina Zagitova and two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva, the newspaper writes News.

It is reported that Pozdnyakov supported the decision of Zagitova, who will not perform this season and will focus on her television career.

“When a person reaches the top of a career, and in the case of Zagitova we are talking about her title of Olympic champion, there is often a process of rethinking. If Alina decided to try herself in another area, she should only be supported, ”the functionary said.

He also stated that he believes in Medvedeva’s chances of returning to the top level after reuniting with coach Eteri Tutberidze.

“I believe that Medvedeva gained a lot of experience, having worked for two years in another part of the world, but here and now it is better to try to achieve new goals, to cope with challenges in her native land. And we will see very soon how everything will turn out, ”he said.

Earlier it became known that Evgenia Medvedeva will not perform at the first stage of the Russian Cup in Syzran of the season. According to representatives of the Figure Skating Federation, the athlete will not be able to take part in the tournament due to health problems.