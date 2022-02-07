Two French rally legends at the top of the Race of Champions: with the success of the 2022 edition of the famous tournament, held this year in Sweden, Sebastien Loeb has conquered the fourth victory career, equaling the record of affirmations of another of his compatriots and former rally driver like Didier Auriol. The latter, WRC world champion in 1994, had in fact written his name in the roll of honor four times during the 90s, establishing himself at the top of the ranking of the most successful drivers of the event. Auriol, now 63, won the Race of Champions in 1993, 1994, 1996 and 1999, years in which the event was always held on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria.

In the same place, on the occasion of the test of 2003, however, the long and gradual comeback of Loeb, nine-time WRC world champion, began to materialize. Two years later, in the home stage in Saint-Denis, the Frenchman hit his personal encore by defeating Tom Kristensen in the final, only to repeat himself once again in the 2008; in the evocative setting of the Wembley stadium, the Alsatian was able to triumph against David Coulthard, in what seemed to be his last victory in this competition. Fourteen years later, however, Loeb’s talent in rallying emerged in all its glory on the snow of Pite Havsbad, where he got the better of another Formula 1 driver like Sebastian Vettel. In this way, the Frenchman equaled Auriol’s record, surpassing the Swedish Mattias Ekström in this special ranking. In the team competition, however, the primacy of Germany persists, alone at the top of the ranking with eight wins.