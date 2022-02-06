It is a good time for the SEBs of motorsport, who are competing at the last hundredth of a second in all possible conditions. In this early 2022 it has always ticked off Sebastien Loebwho after a sumptuous edition of the Monte-Carlo Rally (where he beat compatriot Sebastien Ogier) also took home the Race of Champions by bending the resistance of four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel under the snow of Pite Havsbad, Sweden.

Loeb, who won with the result of 3-1, achieved his fourth success in the competition, equaling the all-time record set by Didier Auriol. These are his words: “It’s been a long time since I last participated in the Race Of Champions, I am happy to find that at 47 I still have the pace! This success adds to my good start to the season: second in the Dakar Rally, first in Monte-Carlo and now a win here at the ROC. It was not easy for us to compete against all the Swedish and Norwegian riders, they are clearly more used to these conditions. I also knew it was going to be difficult to fit in between the Porsche, the buggy and the rallycross cars. But after beating Petter Solberg (winner of the Nations Cup yesterday with his son Oliver, ed) I gained more and more confidence. It was a good final, I had a good feeling except when I completely lost control of the car in the third heat, which gave Vettel a point. Now we’re here, and it’s great to match Didier’s record. We also have to congratulate Fredrik Johnsson and all the organizers of the ROC who have done a great job all week in difficult circumstances. But everyone kept a great mood and a positive attitude, without stress, always looking for solutions. And finding them, most important of all“.