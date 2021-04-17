The head of the Russian Olympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, called on athletes applying for the Tokyo Olympics to be vaccinated against coronavirus infection. This is reported by the edition “Sport-Express”…

“We are actively encouraging candidates to travel to Tokyo to get vaccinated. This is necessary in order to protect yourself from unpleasant accidents that may prevent you from performing at the Games, ”Pozdnyakov said on April 16 during the opening of the Walk of Fame at the Rosa Khutor resort.

According to him, the vaccination, for example, can help with a very strict health monitoring system for athletes in Tokyo, because there is a risk of being quarantined and missing your start, “being at some point next to a person infected with COVID-19.” Pozdnyakov noted that vaccination will avoid such cases.

On April 16, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the design of the uniform of the Russian team for the Tokyo Olympics.

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) made a decision according to which Russian athletes will not be able to play under the country’s flag at major international competitions until December 16, 2022. They are also prohibited from using the Russian anthem as musical accompaniment.

The decision was made in connection with a dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

Earlier, on April 16, it was reported that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a joint that the country’s authorities did not intend to abandon the holding of international competitions in Tokyo, despite the worsening situation with COVID-19.

The day before, the Japanese minister, Taro Kono, in charge of vaccination, said that the Olympic Games could be held without spectators at sports facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was postponed for a year. Now the Games will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. At the same time, the name – Tokyo-2020 – has been retained.