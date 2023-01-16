The world’s largest aircraft took off again last Friday, January 13, carrying out a record-breaking test flight.

Stratolaunch’s Roc transport aircraft, which has awingspan longer than a football fieldFriday is remained airborne for six hours over the Mojave Desert in California, in what was the longest flight ever before.

It was the ninth overall test flight for the Stratolaunch Roc, and the second on which it has carried the hypersonic test vehicle aloft Talon-A, still owned by the company, but why? Such captive carry tests stand laying the groundwork for drop testing with the Talon-Awhich the company intends to start later this year.

“Our fantastic team is continuing to make progress on the timing of our tests, and it is thanks to their hard work that we are closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests”

declared the CEO and President of Stratolaunch, Zachary Krevor in an emailed statement during the flight event on Friday.

“The thorough assessment of release conditions will provide data to mitigate risk and ensure clean and safe release of Talon-A during future testing. We are excited about what lies ahead this year as we bring our hypersonic flight test service online for our customers and the nation.”

Krevor later said.

How the flight of the Stratolaunch Roc unfolded

Stratolaunch’s Roc lifted off Friday morning from the Mojave Air and Space Port in southeastern California and landed at the same site six hours later at 5:51 pm EST (as can be read in the posted tweet by the company), which is 10:51 PM GMT and 2:51 PM local California time.

The aircraft later reached amaximum altitude of 6,860 meters (22,500 feet), according to Stratolaunch representatives.

In addition to being the Roc’s longest flight, the company said Friday’s outing also marked the first time the aircraft had ventured outside the local Mojave area.

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen founded Stratolaunch in 2011, and the initial goal was to launch rockets into space from mid-air, a strategy adopted by Virgin Orbit with its LauncherOne rocket and Northrop Grumman with its Pegasus. however Allen passed away in 2018.

A year later, Stratolaunch was bought by Cerberus Capital Management and began shifting its focus; Roc, which sports a wingspan of 117 meters (385 feet), is now a platform for the research and development of air-launched hypersonic rockets.

If all goes to plan, the company will offer customers efficient access to the hypersonic environment using Roc and its Talon series of robotic vehicles, and last Friday’s flight, Roc’s first since October 2022, was a progress towards the realization of this plan.

