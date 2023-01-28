Rally champion Thierry Neuville and snow rookie Felipe Drugovich (reigning F2 champion) fought with honors at Pite Havsbad in Sweden in the final of the Race of Champions, but the Solberg (father Peter and son Oliver) managed to defend the title conquered in 2022 not without some thrills.

Oliver Solberg was undoubtedly the fastest rider in all the sessions that saw him tackle the Pite Havsbad track, but his father Peter also put the signature on the title with a feat in the semifinal that saw Norway opposed to Sweden in a very heated Scandinavian derby. In fact, Solberg senior beat Mattias Ekstrom by a thousandth allowing the score of 2 to 2 to reward Solberg junior’s times in the heats to send Norway ahead to the final act.

The other semifinal pitted the ‘all-star’ Neuville and Drugovich against Germany’s Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher, this year winners against the virtual pair Blakeley-Opmeer which was fatal to the Teutonic tandem a year ago. The challenge, decidedly balanced, was decided by one five-second penalty fined to Sebastian Vettel for early departure.

The Race of Champions will take place tomorrowthe individual race, with Sebastien Loeb (today eliminated together with Adrien Tambay in the first round) who will try to defend the title from the vice-champion Vettel and from a very fierce competition formed above all by Oliver Solberg, Thierry Neuville and Johan Kristofferson.

TEAM NORWAY WIN THE 2023 ROC NATIONS CUP 🇳🇴🏆 Norway’s fastest father-and-son duo does it again! After a titanic battle against Sweden and then Team All Stars, @OliverSolberg01 and @Petter_Solberg!#ROCSweden pic.twitter.com/M68yJxdpdW — #ROCSweden (@RaceOfChampions) January 28, 2023