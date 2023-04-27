By Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Prices of robusta coffee, historically a cheaper variety than milder arabica beans, hit 12-year highs this week in international markets as roasters have used more amidst a limited flow of major producers.

Analysts and industry officials say Robusta demand has steadily increased over the past two years due to a lower supply of arabica beans following abnormal frosts in the biggest producer, Brazil, which has pushed arabica prices to an 11-year high.

Roasters, pressured by rising costs, increased the amount of Robusta in the roasted and ground coffee production processes to the detriment of Arabica.

Aguinaldo Lima, executive director of the Brazilian Association of the Soluble Coffee Industry (Abics), said that some companies have increased their Robusta/Conilon blend to 50%. In the past, a normal “blend” was around 20% or 30%.

“The price factor was important for the ‘blend’ change, of course, but the quality of the robustas really increased”, he stated.

Brazil is starting to harvest a record crop of canephorous grains (robusta/conilon) seen by analysts at 23 million bags. The industry expects flows to improve as stocks in Vietnam, the world’s largest producer of Robusta, are low.

But Brazilian producers of the variety, as Lima observed, are in no hurry to harvest, as they seek quality and tend to wait for ideal maturation.

A broker at an international trading company said the mild, humid climate in the country had delayed the harvest. He estimates that only 2% of the crop in Espírito Santo has been harvested so far.

Luiz Carlos Bastianello, president of Cooabriel, Brazil’s largest conilon coffee cooperative, said that almost none of the new crop beans have arrived at the warehouses so far.

“The recommendation is that the producer start harvesting coffee when it is at least 80% mature… We have little coffee arriving at the cooperative so far, we can even say that the amount that arrived is insignificant, we cannot even measure that in percentage”, said Bastianello .

According to him, the outlook for the next few days is for a favorable climate for the harvest, without rain that could “bring damage or any concern in relation to the crop”.

“The weather is going well, the expectation for this year’s harvest is to be very similar to the 2022 harvest…”, he added.

Rabobank still expects Brazilian Robusta exports to grow, but says local prices remain too high.

(Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel)