Camellias have long been considered difficult creatures. But caring for them is easier than you think if you keep a few basic things in mind.

AApart from the first early bloomers, not much is happening in the beds yet. Most woody plants are in hibernation; Roses, anemones and peonies only dare to come out later. But there are plants that open their flowers exactly at this time of year. Flowers that are in no way inferior to those of summer.

We're talking about camellias. They have been blooming in Mannheim's Luisenpark since September. But many are having their best time right now. In the stylish ambience of the Chinese garden, the varieties of Camellia japonica to see with their very different colors and shapes. Simple and semi-double, in which the stamens are clearly visible. Anemone-shaped ones and those reminiscent of peonies. In rose-shaped ones, the petals lie on top of each other like roof tiles.