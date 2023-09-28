Opposite results

The last few months of the championship have been two-sided for the team Williams. On the one hand, the Grove team has seen one materialize evident increase in performance from the FW45certified by excellent results achieved on track by Alex Albon, which alone took the team up to seventh position in the Constructors’ standings. On the other hand, however, the contribution of the team’s second leader, the American, was completely missing Logan Sargeant. The Florida driver is the only one on the grid to have contested all the races this season without having yet collected even a single championship point.

During the last race weekends, Sargeant ended up at the center of the sports news, especially for the numerous accidents of which he was the victim. The American, in his debut year in Formula 1, caused more than just his off-track exits 2 million and 700 thousand dollars in damages. A considerable sum, which takes on even more weight for a team like Williams, certainly not the richest on the grid.

Too many accidents

It is no mystery that the top management of the English team have admitted that they are ready, in the next races, to use the components not updated, so as not to divert the few resources available from projects for the next two years. However, he spoke in Sargeant’s defense Dave Robson. Williams’ head of vehicle performance declared to the site Speedcafe how the 22-year-old from Fort Lauderdale showed undeniable progress during the season, although overshadowed by his numerous off-track exits.

“I imagine that accidents inevitably end up on the front pages of newspapers – said Robson – and they are obviously more visible. I think all this masked his consistent performances a bit, but this weekend he was going really well. Suzuka is a difficult circuit to tackle and where to find lap times – continued the Williams engineer, then referring to the blunder committed by Sargeant in the Japanese qualifying – it was a minor mistake. Just that in that curve, once you hit the grass, you find yourself in a lot of trouble. It’s a real shame, but I think it’s fair to say that the incidents since Zandvoort have masked what has clearly been a steady improvement“.