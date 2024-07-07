Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/07/2024 – 14:45

The early hours of Sunday (7) were a celebration for Brazilian boxing. Bahian Robson Conceição defeated American O’Shaquie Foster in Newark, United States, and became world champion in the super featherweight division (up to 58.97 kg).

Now, the 35-year-old athlete, who already had the greatest achievement in amateur boxing under his belt (a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games), has also won the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt, responsible for professional competitions in the sport.

Conceição’s victory came in a balanced fight, so much so that the triumph was due to a split decision by the referees (116-112, 112-116 and 115-113). His opponent showed dissatisfaction with the result and has already asked for a rematch. The Brazilian celebrated a lot, including on his social media.

This was Robson Conceição’s fourth attempt to capture the world belt. He, who turned professional the year after winning gold, was defeated by Oscar Valdez in 2021, by Shakur Stevenson in 2022 and last year had his third attempt frustrated when he tied with Emanuel Navarrete, who retained the title with the result.

Now, the Brazilian’s record has 19 wins, in addition to these two defeats and one draw.