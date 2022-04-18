Robredo reached the third round on the gravel of Barcelona at the time, thanks in part to a surprising victory over Marat Safin from Russia. The Spaniard won twelve ATP titles in his career, including in 2004 in Barcelona. He won the Davis Cup with Spain three times (2004, 2008 and 2009). At the grand slams, Robredo never made it past the quarterfinals.
,,I’ve always said I’ll stop playing tennis the day something comes into my life that’s even more beautiful. My wife and daughter have changed everything,” said Robredo, who was allowed to participate again in Barcelona with a wild card. “Thank you everyone, tennis will always be in my heart.”
