Around 180 robotic wolves have been deployed across Japan to scare away wild animals.

In Japan, about 180 mechanized robotic wolves (Monster Wolf) have been installed throughout the country to combat wild animals. About it reported ABC News, Ohta Seiki developer Ota Yuji.

The mechanical scarecrows have red LED eyes. They can turn their heads, bark and howl. The device can also make gunshot sounds to scare away deer, wild boars, bears and monkeys. At the same time, not a single bear or any other animal on the Japanese archipelago has ever encountered wolves in its life, the TV channel notes. According to Yuji, such a robotic wolf could be useful on golf courses, near highway entrances and railroad crossings. “To date, no one has questioned its effectiveness and we have had no returns due to dissatisfaction,” he said.

As the channel notes, the design of the robot wolf is thoughtful: it is created convincingly enough to scare away animals, but at the same time retains “an element of theatrical artificiality” so that people do not mistake them for living wolves.

Earlier, Japanese authorities said that the country is actually experiencing an invasion of aggressive bears that regularly attack people. It was reported that in fiscal year 2023 there were already 105 known animal attacks, in which 109 people were injured. If this trend continues, the year could become a record year for the number of such incidents. The previous record was set in 2020, when animals attacked people 158 times.