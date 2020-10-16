Upgrade
Robots | Would you recognize this as a robot? The effects company created an artificial dolphin that can swim with humans

October 16, 2020
Edge Innovations plans to expand the range of its robotic animals in the future, for example with a hairobot or even dinosaurs.

In the wild dolphins can swim more than 150 miles a day. Animals enclosed in dolphinariums may bring joy to viewers and teach knowledge about dolphins, but they do not provide organic living conditions.

Edge Innovations in the US proposes a natural-looking robotic dolphin that can be controlled by remote control as a solution. In the past, the company’s robotic animals have been seen in Hollywood movies Free Willy – Save Willy (1993) and Renny Harlin Deep Blue Sea (1999).

In the attached video, the company introduces its artificial dolphin.

“Is I find it surprising that about 3,000 dolphins are in captivity. And “dolphin experiences” generate billions of dollars. So clearly people are thirsty for information about dolphins. We want to take advantage of the thirst for information and offer different ways to fall in love with dolphins, ”says the company’s founder and CEO. Walt Conti news agency Reuters.

