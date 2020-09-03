Sources in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that unmanned ground systems “Uran-14” will be sent to all engineering units to fight fires, the newspaper writes. News.

It is reported that the first prototypes were tested by sappers of the Western Military District, later several vehicles were received by the military from the Southern Military District and the Air Defense Forces.

The department clarified that “Uran-14” can fight fire in areas of high temperatures and other difficult conditions dangerous to humans. He can extinguish a fire at a distance of at least 25 m with a foam jet, and a water jet – at least 50 m.

In addition, a water fire pump with a capacity of 2 thousand liters per minute is installed on it.

Earlier, the Deputy Head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Chief State Inspector for Fire Supervision, Anatoly Suprunovsky, said that the number of fires in the country since the beginning of 2020 has decreased by 10%, and the number of victims – by 15%.

During the first half of the year, specialists carried out more than 50 thousand inspections, during which they revealed more than 97 thousand violations of fire safety requirements. Over 180 thousand violations of fire safety requirements were promptly eliminated.