A girl walks out the door of a SEPE workplace in Madrid. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

Discovering procedures that scale back the massive ball of labor brought on by covid-19 within the Common State Administrations continues to be a headache for which some corporations have begun to current their options. From Atos, a European multinational of companies and consulting in data expertise, they suggest using laptop robots to unblock what they name “repetitive procedures with out administrative deliberation”. In Digitales, the employers’ affiliation of corporations devoted to digital transformation, it’s identified that the elemental factor is to detect the issue effectively and determine the duty that have to be robotized.

Information evaluation processes that may very well be utilized, in keeping with your projection, in requests for momentary employment regulation recordsdata (ERTE) and minimal very important earnings (IMV), which would cut back their execution time. Nevertheless, the entry of this instrument, with a rising presence in nations similar to Germany, and in Spain solely within the personal sector, generates an unequal reception amongst unions, who’re cautiously observing a brand new path that seeks to champion the modernization of probably the most trendy buildings. stagnant state.

“These are RPA (robotic course of automation) programs that mimic the work accomplished by any official who handles structured data,” explains Tomás Mallo, from the Atos expertise consulting and companies firm. “These robots don’t intervene within the procedures or within the databases and are programmed to hold out a collection of steady checking duties that may be 24 hours a day. They’re very helpful in instances of heavy workload, similar to that at present skilled by the general public administration, ”Mallo provides.

Though RPAs haven’t but penetrated the overall administration, they do already work in organizations such because the Common Directorate of Site visitors (DGT). “They’re used to hold out checks on car information in requests constructed from the Treasury. They test who owns a car and its traits, and for this they entry the technical sheet, test the registration certificates … With them, productiveness has significantly improved. Issues that used to take two or three days to do at the moment are accomplished in 4 hours ”, Mallo acknowledges.

Depersonalize consideration

The worry that the entry of the machines will depersonalize, amongst others, the profit request processes is among the arguments in opposition to these instruments. “It needs to be an official who offers the go-ahead to a administration that ultimately interprets right into a profit to a citizen, as a result of that entails authorized certainty,” they level out within the CSIF union. “We should protect human capital and have in mind that with the case of the ERTE or the IMV it’s about procedures with an ideal affect on the lives of residents”, they affect.

Alicia Richart, normal director of the employer affiliation Digitales, factors out that there all the time needs to be “a layer of individuals”. And she or he provides that the particular person in cost have to be the one who runs the division, “a normal supervisor.”

From the UGT, quite the opposite, they’re in favor of any sort of instrument that facilitates the work of civil servants, particularly inside the new paradigm of teleworking. “In current months, public staff have complained that many procedures couldn’t be carried out rapidly as a result of there was no satisfactory telematic assist. From what we are able to see, it’s doable to implement such a system ”, assures Antonio González, coordinator of union motion of the Common State Administration sector of the UGT. “Eventually, the administration has to undertake such a reform to modernize the pc helps, as a result of there’ll come a time when the employee will do a great a part of his workload from dwelling,” he says.

Miriam Pinillos, FSC-CCOO Secretary of Public Insurance policies, considers that the introduction of latest instruments contributes to a greater execution of duties, however doesn’t clear up the issue. “The administrations have to supply themselves with their very own applications and never be depending on overseas corporations. Actually they have already got them, and that’s the strategy to go, ”he says. “The issue of the SEPE (former INEM) and of different companies the place there could also be workers stress, on this case because of the excessive workload derived from the pandemic, comes from the dearth of workers, not from the rest. Templates have to be supplemented and vacant positions full of momentary workers in conditions of pressing want similar to the present one, one thing that’s contemplated in article 10 of the Fundamental Statute of Public Workers ”, Pinillos emphasizes.

Completely different implementations

The implementation of robots doesn’t embrace solely the executive subject. Its versatility additionally permits the presence in companies similar to customer support. “RPAs are simple to implement and in per week you’ll be able to automate a course of. They can be utilized in phone help, for instance, one thing that might have been helpful through the months wherein organizations such because the SEPE couldn’t cope and the telephones have been collapsed ”, proposes Mallo, director of Consulting in Public Sector and Protection of Atos. Though they haven’t but been launched, the Junta de Andalucía is experimenting with numerous tasks to make use of RPA.

“These instruments characterize the identical advance as the looks of the calculator centuries in the past or the pc not too long ago. With them, the employees didn’t disappear, but it surely was doable to optimize their work ”, they defend from Atos. An method that finds a human duplicate on the opposite facet. “There are conditions wherein the citizen wants to speak to an individual and inform him his story, and that hardly a machine can do it,” they reply from CSIF.

