Robots | The video shows how recklessly the Alepa robot attacked a busy road in Malmi

The robot carrying groceries couldn’t find a crosswalk and decided to head onto the highway into the traffic in Malmi. The incident was recorded on video.

When Anamul Hasan was going to meet his friends at a pizzeria in Malmi on Monday evening, he noticed a robot carrying Alep’s groceries on the other side of the busy street.

Suddenly, the robot caused an unexpected danger: it turned towards the highway and decided to move among the moving cars. The device headed towards Hasan’s party on the other side of the road. There is no crosswalk at the crossing on Vanhalla Helsingintie.

“We thought that there was some technical fault with the robot, because of which its navigation got messed up,” says Hasan.

Miraculously, the robot was able to cross the road unharmed and rolled along the sidewalk on its way.

About after half an hour, presumably the same robot came back from the same direction it had left. Hasan saw the device from the window of the pizzeria and went to the street to photograph it.

The video recorded the same road crossing as before. The robot crossed a point where there is no crosswalk.

“It was really surprising when the robot started to cross the road in exactly the same way as before, in the middle of moving cars,” says Hasan.

“Later, we thought that there might not be a technical fault with the robot, but that it might be programmed to take the shortest possible route to its destination.”

HOK-Elanton The partner of Alepa transport robots is a company called Starship, which is responsible for the safety of the robots and operates their journeys.

The company handling Starship’s communications tells HS by email that the maps used by the robots have now been updated, and they no longer cross the road at that point.

Starship’s representative could not be reached for a phone interview.

“When the robots’ routes were mapped, Vanhalla Helsingintie had a crosswalk, which has recently been decommissioned,” the communication company writes.

An email message robots plan their routes with the help of artificial intelligence and GPS positioning. They are designed to act like pedestrians.

According to the email sent to HS, Starship employees also always check the preliminary routings made for the robots. The robot works independently in traffic, but a person monitors it and can take control of it at any time.

HS also asked Starship how this kind of road crossing could be possible despite the fact that a human would be able to monitor the movements of the robots if necessary. The answer shows that the robots cannot be followed by human eyes all the time.

“Robots travel autonomously, and only if it notices an obstacle or is disturbed, it stops, alerts the control room, and a human takes control. The robot was traveling autonomously and that’s why it didn’t stop because it still thought there was a crosswalk at that point,” the email states.