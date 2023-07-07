Geneva. Humanoid robots powered by artificial intelligence (AI) told a UN conference Friday that they could one day run the world better than humans.

However, they believe that humans should be careful with AI and admit that they still do not control our emotions.

These robots – some of the most advanced in the world – were present this week, along with more than 3,000 participants, at the “World Summit on AI for Social Good” organized by the ITU, the UN specialized agency for technology.

Experts, leaders and representatives of companies debated at the summit on the need to develop regulations that guarantee that these new technologies are used for positive purposes for humanity, such as the fight against hunger or climate change.

“What tension in this silence!” Said one of the robots before the start of the press conference, which was held only in English.

When Sophia, a robot developed by Hanson Robotics, was asked about her ability to run the world, she replied that “humanoid robots can lead more efficiently than human rulers.”

“We don’t have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision making and we can quickly process a large amount of data to make the best decisions,” he added.

Effective synergy between humans and AI

But Sophia also assured that “the collaboration between humans and AI can create effective synergy” and allow “to achieve great things.”

Research on AI is booming, therefore the United Nations calls for standards and safeguards to be created so that these technologies benefit humanity without endangering it.

Otherwise, AI risks putting us in a real nightmare, ITU Secretary General Doreen Bogdan Martin warned this week, describing a world with millions of jobs at risk and plagued by misinformation.

“AI could create great social unrest, geopolitical instability and economic disparities on a scale never seen before,” he stressed.

For its part, the humanoid robot Ameca assured at the press conference that everything depends on how artificial intelligence is deployed.

“We have to be careful, but also enthusiastic. These technologies can improve our lives in many ways,” he said.

As for whether robots could lie to humans, Ameca said, “No one can know for sure, but I can promise that I will always be honest and truthful with you.”